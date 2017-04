(DAILY NEWS) A Connecticut college student died days after participating in a pancake-eating competition.

Caitlin Nelson, 20, was one of several students of Sacred Heart University who gathered at a Greek Life dinner Thursday night for the contest.

According to Fairfield Citizen, witnesses said Nelson ate about four or five pancakes before she fell on the floor and started shaking uncontrollably. Nelson was able to spit some of the food out, but was still choking.