Students ordered not to talk about Netflix teen-suicide series

(CBC) Students at an Edmonton elementary school have been ordered to refrain from discussion about 13 Reasons Why, a controversial Netflix series about the suicide of a teenage student, while they are at school.

In an email sent to parents this week, St. Vincent Elementary School principal Azza Ghali asks them to tell their children not to talk about the show with their classmates.

What kids watch at home is up to the parents, Ghali says in the email. But she wanted to let them know “many students are watching and discussing this” at school.

“The discussion that is unfolding at school is troubling,” the email says. “Please let your child know that discussion of 13 Reasons Why is not permitted at school due to the disturbing subject matter.”