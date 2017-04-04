Study: Read news? You're more likely to be 'Islamophobic'

(INDEPENDENT) — People who read the news are more likely to feel angry towards Muslims, a new study has found.

Whether liberal or conservative, researchers found more avid news consumers showed both increased anger and reduced warmth towards members of the Islamic faith.

The findings, based on responses from 16,584 New Zealanders from the New Zealand Attitudes and Values Study (NZAVS), were published in leading international science journal PLOS ONE.

The authors said it showed widespread representations of Muslims in the news were contributing to lower acceptance.

The fact that the study was was based on New Zealanders, who are generally “highly tolerant”, made it particularly poignant, the authors said.