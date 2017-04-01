Stunning 'new' discovery … already documented in Bible

Science journals have declared there is a massive amount of fresh water under the surface of the Earth. But don’t look for them to report one of most likely reasons why – the Bible, as Christians have always said, tells the truth about how the world was made.

A study from Earth and Planetary Science Letters backs up a theory advanced in the Scientific American in 2014 known as “primary water.” It suggests there is a huge amount of water under the Earth’s surface from unexplained sources.

However, as WND Founder Joseph Farah argues, there are only two secular, scientific explanations for why all this water exists. Either the water came from outer space (in the form of comets or asteroids) or the Earth itself is producing it.

Both explanations, in Farah’s words, require “a certain degree of faith.”

Yet Scripture contains many references to a great deal of water inside the Earth, including the sources of the Great Flood. For example, Genesis 7:11 speaks of when “all the fountains of the great deep [were] broken up, and the windows of heaven were opened.”

Thus, the revelation about the massive amount of water under the Earth’s surface suggests scientific evidence for both the Great Flood described in the Old Testament and the truth of the biblical creation account in general.

Farah further describes the many references to the waters within the Earth in his newest book, “The Restitution Of All Things.” In his recent column on “Water, Science, and the Bible,” Farah identified a number of biblical allusions to these mysterious reservoirs.

“There’s yet another interesting verse in Scripture about the vast amount of water under the Earth outside of the Genesis account,” said Farah. “In a way, it kind of underscores what is found there. It comes in Exodus 20:4 and is often overlooked. But now it stands out with what we are hearing from the scientists: ‘Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth.'”

Farah argues it was these waters that were once used for destruction that will later be used for “The Restitution of All Things” during the Millennial Kingdom, when “living waters shall go out from Jerusalem” and revitalize the desert.

It’s the book that gives you tomorrow’s news today! Get your autographed copy of “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.”

A Christian thought leader who has long used the “living waters” metaphor is author, filmmaker and apologist Ray Comfort. Comfort, founder of the Living Waters ministry, welcomed the news of water within the Earth as further support for his Christian position.

“It’s beneath the intellectual dignity of most people nowadays to believe in the biblical account of anything,” he told WND. “This is because God, in His great wisdom, chose foolish things to confound the wise. The Bible is filled with stories that are an insult to anyone who is proud of heart, and God resists the proud and gives grace to the humble. The door of salvation is deliberately set low.

“However, there is a massive amount of evidence to prove a worldwide flood. The main one being that 70 percent of the earth is covered in water. That’s the kind of ultimate ‘duh.’ Or, for want of a better analogy, they can’t (or won’t) see the forest for the trees.”

Pastor Mark Biltz, the man who discovered the “Blood Moons” phenomenon and the author of the new book “God’s Day Timer,” called the reports of the water within the Earth “fantastic news.”

“Over and over again science is finally catching up to the Bible,” Biltz said joyously. “The Bible says in the Book of Daniel that in the last days knowledge will be increased. Well, it seems the scientific community is waking up more and more to the truths of the Bible.

“The Bible is much like the ocean itself in that its depths are unsearchable and vastly unknown to man. In time, God has been revealing its hidden treasures for science to find. Long before, when scientists thought the world was flat or a cube held up elephants or turtles, the Bible declared in Job 26 that the earth was just suspended in space and in Isaiah 40 that it was a sphere.”

Biltz also gave an explanation of how the “living waters” said to come from Jerusalem could be unleashed during the Millennial Kingdom.

“According to the Bible there is an east/west fault line through Jerusalem down to the Dead Sea that science is currently unaware of, I believe,” he said. “In Zechariah 14 it speaks of a giant earthquake from Jerusalem going all the way west to the Mediterranean and all the way east to the Dead Sea. That living water under the earth, as Joseph Farah said, will make the Dead Sea fresh again and allow fish to multiply there.

“In Ezekiel 47:8-12 it talks about how the waters shall bring healing to the whole area. Very soon the future will be upon us and mankind will stand in awe as the Creator of the Universe reveals Himself as the Grand Scientist!”

Another Christian minister who said he was not surprised by how science is catching up to the Bible is Bill Cloud of Shoreshim Ministries, the author of “Esau Rising.”

“Obviously, as a believer, discoveries such as these don’t surprise me,” he told WND. “Not only does it confirm my faith in the Bible is well placed but it also reveals that God uses those who tend to doubt His existence to prove that He does exist! I believe this is connected to a principle found in Proverbs 25:2: ‘It is the glory of God to conceal a thing; it is the honor of kings to search out the matter.’ In other words, sometimes God plays ‘hide and seek’ and those who investigating His creation are ‘it.’ If they keep searching, they are going to be continually stunned by what they find.

“In this case, that vast supplies of water are concealed beneath the earth’s mantle should come as no surprise to those who believe what the Bible has to say. Water covered the entire earth before God caused dry land to appear – that water had to go somewhere. The great flood was not brought about solely by rain falling from heaven but also because the ‘fountains of the great deep were broken up.’ When those waters abated, it is likely they returned to where they originated – deep within the earth.”

Cloud, who emphasizes introducing Christians to the Hebraic roots of their faith, also expresses hope these waters will come forth again to restore life in the Holy Land as a magnificent proof of God’s existence.

“Other passages of Scripture hint that, one day, these waters will spring up from the earth again,” Cloud told WND. “Isaiah 41:18 says, ‘I will open rivers in high places, and fountains in the midst of the valleys: I will make the wilderness a pool of water, and the dry land springs of water.’

“Suffice it to say, God and His Word will be proven to be true despite the best efforts of skeptics to prove otherwise. Mankind will come to a place where the overwhelming evidence of God’s existence demands that they choose between the lie of evolution and the reality that there is a Creator who desperately wishes to reveal Himself to all who desire the truth.”

And Comfort, one of the world’s best known Christian apologists, says the torrent of discoveries which prove the reality of God is just beginning.

“I certainly do expect that science will continue to discover things that have already been written in the Bible,” he said. “They think they are new discoveries, when what they are discovering was written thousands of years ago in the pages of Holy Scripture. There are so many scientific facts in the Bible I wrote a book which has sold hundreds of thousands of copies, called ‘Scientific Facts in the Bible.’ These things show the fingerprint of God all of the Bible, and confirm that this Book is indeed the word of our Creator, and its promise of everlasting life is true to all those who repent and trust alone in the Savior, Jesus Christ.”

It’s the book that gives you tomorrow’s news today! Get your autographed copy of “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.”