Success of Obama-era counter-terror efforts can't be confirmed

(Washington Free Beacon) Federal authorities have no way to measure whether years-long efforts to combat violent extremists have proven effective, according to a new government oversight report that is prompting calls for the Trump administration to scrap Obama-era efforts to downplay the threat of radical Islamic terrorists in its counter-terrorism operations.

A years-long investigation by federal oversight officials has determined the U.S. government has failed to establish any method to determine if the Obama administration’s Countering Violent Extremism plan, or CVE, has had any tangible impact on the U.S. fight to prevent terror attacks.

The CVE program, a creation of the Obama administration, has long come under criticism by national security experts and lawmakers for its intentional efforts to downplay the threat of Islamic radicals and instead focus on activities by far-right extremists and others.