Suicide bombers' families get cost-of-living raises

In defiance of demands from the United States and other Western nations to stop using their funds to subsidize the families of terrorists, the Palestinian Authority has announced it not only will continue the payments, it will give a raise to the families.

Palestinian Media Watch cited Muhammad Sbeihat, the secretary-general of the National Association of the Martyrs’ Families of Palestine, the PLO organization making payments to the families of “martyrs.”

“In the upcoming period, the allowances of the Martyrs’ families will be linked to the cost of living index, which will cause an improvement in these allowances, if only slightly,” Sbeihat said.

“ISIS Exposed: Beheadings, Slavery, and the Hellish Reality of Radical Islam” is veteran investigative reporter Erick Stakelbeck’s story of the true motivations, inner workings and future plans the new caliphate

PMW said the fact that the PA is “raising the amount of the allowances to martyrs’ families, even slightly, at this time is in direct defiance of the United States.”

PMW exposed in 2011 that the Palestinian Authority pays salaries to imprisoned terrorists and allowances to families of terrorist martyrs. In 2016, it reported the PA was lying when it claimed to have stopped payments to prisoners.

PMW noted that after years of international condemnation of the PA, the U.S. Congress recently proposed the Taylor Force Act to cut off all financial aid due to the payments to terrorists and their families.

Taylor Force was an American citizen murdered last year in Tel Aviv. U.S. lawmakers reacted when they discovered the family members of the dead terrorist would be rewarded with lifetime payments, meaning they would benefiting either directly or indirectly from American financial aid.

The PA now provides a one-time payment of 6,000 shekels to the family of a suicide bomber who tries to kill Israelis.

Monthly payments follow of 1,400 shekels, plus 400 more for a spouse, 200 more for each child and an additional 300 if they are residents of Jerusalem, PMW reported.

The report said the payments, to more than 32,500 families, now already total more than $180 million a year.

“Raising the allowances at this time is a sign of the PA’s direct defiance of the U.S. and other Western countries that fund the PA, many of whom have condemned the PA’s financial reward payments to terrorists and their families,” the report said.

The Palestinian daily Al Quds also recently reported that officials continue to work to improve the allowances even more.

WND reported last year that members of the Palestinian Authority military wing who are convicted of terrorist acts – but not killed – not only get paid while behind bars, they get regular promotions, a cash bonus and a guaranteed salary.

PMW’s report at the time, by Itamar Marcus and Nan Jacques Zilberdik, focused on Palestinian Authority rewards for those who are convicted and jailed for taking part in the “resistance,” or terror acts.

The terrorist who drove the vehicle for Muhammad Al-Faqih in a July 1 drive-by attack that left a rabbi dead, Muhammad Amira, will reach the rank of general after 20 years in prison. When Amira is released, he will receive a bonus and a guaranteed salary.

That’s in addition to the salary he’s receiving while behind bars.

Al-Faqih allegedly murdered a father of 10 in the drive-by shooting near Hebron. He was killed in a confrontation with Israeli soldiers later.

“ISIS Exposed: Beheadings, Slavery, and the Hellish Reality of Radical Islam” is veteran investigative reporter Erick Stakelbeck’s story of the true motivations, inner workings and future plans the new caliphate

Amira, a member of the PA Security Forces, was arrested for driving the vehicle used in the drive-by.

PMW reported that based on a chart published in 2013 by WAFA, the Palestinian Authority’s news agency, PA military achieve the rank of general after 20 to 25 years in prison.

The chart:

“Should Amira, the driver of [Mickey] Mark’s shooter, be released from prison, he would return to the Palestinian military and receive a salary according to his new rank,” PMW’s report explained.

The 10 accomplices arrested, which included weapons suppliers, and are not in the PA Security Forces. But the report said they will be rewarded with raises in civil service rank for their time in prison.

“This will guarantee that they will receive high salaries upon release from prison,” PMW’s report said.

The chart:

WND reported PMW followed a “money trail” showing that the Palestinian Authority was secretly continuing to pay “salaries” to convicted terrorists, despite promising two years earlier to stop the payments.

The organization said it found Palestinian Authority Ministry of Finance documents that show a transfer of money from the PA to the Palestinian National Fund, the body that funds the Palestinian Liberation Organization, in the amount needed to pay the salaries.

The PA has received an estimated $25 billion in financial aid from the U.S. and other countries over two decades, according to the Gatestone Institute.

The PA’s payments became an issue for donor nations in 2014 after PMW exposed them.

PMW said that among the likely recipients is Abdallah Barghouti, now serving 67 life sentences for preparing explosives for terror attacks over the years that killed 67 people.

After having been imprisoned for 13 years, Barghouti would be receiving about $1,600 a month now, according to the PA law.

When the Western donor nations objected in August 2014, the PA announced it had closed its Ministry of Prisoners’ Affairs and promised “that salaries to prisoners will no longer be paid by the PA but by the newly formed PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs.”

But the PMW report revealed the new PLO Commission is identical to the old PA Ministry of Prisoners’ Affairs in everything but name.

WND reported later when Western nation leaders objected to the continued payments.

The legislation that was proposed last year in the U.S. by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., would condition future aid on affirmations that the PA “has terminated payments for acts of terrorism against United States and Israeli citizens to any individual who has been imprisoned after being fairly tried and convicted for such acts of terrorism and to any individual who died committing such acts of terrorism, including to a family member of such individuals.”

Last year, Norwegian officials called on the Palestinians to drop a program that uses funding from U.S. and other Western nations’ taxpayers to pay salaries to jailed murderers.

Borge Brende, the Norwegian foreign minister, confirmed then in a report in the daily Dagen newspaper that he told Mahmoud Abbas to cancel the payments, according to Palestinian Media Watch.

“ISIS Exposed: Beheadings, Slavery, and the Hellish Reality of Radical Islam” is veteran investigative reporter Erick Stakelbeck’s story of the true motivations, inner workings and future plans the new caliphate.