Superstar: Politicians so bad they'd 'kiss a flatulent skunk's posterior'

It’s unlikely that superstar songwriter-singer Charlie Daniels ever crafted his comments to meet a politically correct agenda.

But now that he’s been in the industry for decades – he had his 80th birthday last October and still carries a full load of recording and touring – he certainly is not going to let what others expect rule his thoughts.

Which brings up his blast at politicians – both Democrats and Republicans – that he posted Friday on his Soapbox blog.

Politicians, he wrote, are so selfish, self-centered, self-aggrandizing and thoughtless of the voters who put them in office and pay their salaries they would “kiss a flatulent skunk’s posterior before you’d do or say anything that would make the other party look good.”

It’s generally agreed that America is more divided than it’s been in decades.

A unique film that stars Charlie Daniels, Special Ops Gen. William Boykin and Mark Collins, “Revelation: Dawn of Global Government,” reveals how the American Republic and the Christian faith are being destroyed by the Trojan Horse of globalism.

The GOP was accused of being the “party of no” while Obama was in office. When President Donald Trump was inaugurated, the Democrats promised they would oppose everything he did.

And they did, even refusing to support Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch, among the most respected jurists in the country, for a post on the Supreme Court.

Obamacare was made the law of the land with only Democratic support, and if it’s repealed, it likely will be done with only Republican votes.

Meanwhile, Obama loyalists have essentially continued his campaigning, blasting out emails constantly to criticize Trump, while the president jumps onto Twitter to scorch Democrats.

Daniels’ “open letter to Democrats, Republicans, independents, liberals, conservatives and every other ilk” gets straight to the point.

“What I simply cannot understand is the partisan intransigence that would prevent grown, mature men and women from showing the molecule of reason it takes to reach decisions based on something other than that the opposing party supports it,” he wrote.

“You have completely forgotten about we the people and the welfare of the nation you’re supposed to be serving.”

They are a bunch of tattling “petulant pubescent third graders,” he said.

“You’d rather deprive the nation of a benefit than to let the other party get the credit for passing it. There is no loyalty and you will run away from a colleague who does something unpopular before the ink on the defaming article has even dried,” he said. “You’d give citizenship to aardvarks if they could vote and say anything, accuracy and honesty be damned, and kiss a flatulent skunk’s posterior before you’d do or say anything that would make the other party look good.”

He said the “rest of us” see them not as the knight on a white horse as they probably view themselves, but as “a poorly mounted, impotent Don Quixote charging dilapidated windmills in rusty armor.”

Blasting politicians for having moved into their ivory towers “when bell bottoms were in style,” he contended the Founding Fathers likely never wanted career politicians.

“Well, let me tell you something boys and girls, this ain’t no game and you’re treating it like one, your acid pot shots at your opponents, your blind party loyalty, your seething opposition to anything the other party supports is one of the prime factors in the deep divisions we are experiencing and the almost universal distrust the public feels for you,” he said.

“You play fast and hard with the truth when it suits your purposes, become chameleons, changing shapes and even nationalities, if it gives you any slight edge. Some of you even sink to telling blatant lies even at the expense of whoever happens to be standing in your way.”

Change your ways, he demanded.

“We send you people to office to work together, not to preen for the TV cameras or spend half your term trying to get elected to another term.”

And, as Daniels closes each of his commentaries, he said, “Pray for our troops, our police and the peace of Jerusalem. God Bless America.”

A unique film that stars Charlie Daniels, Special Ops Gen. William Boykin and Mark Collins, “Revelation: Dawn of Global Government,” reveals how the American Republic and the Christian faith are being destroyed by the Trojan Horse of globalism.