Survey: Wi-Fi more important than clean underwear

(VARIETY) — For apartment renters, high-speed internet and Wi-Fi are more important amenities than having in-room laundry facilities, according to a new survey.

About 34% of respondents ranked Wi-Fi access as the most important feature for apartment living, followed by 25% who said high-speed internet was No. 1, per a survey commissioned by Comcast’s Xfinity Communities, the cable giant’s division dedicated to multidwelling units. Just 13% of those surveyed said having a washer and dryer in the apartment was the most critical factor.

The survey was conducted by research firm Precision Sample, which polled 205 building managers, building owners and real-estate developers of multifamily properties in the U.S. between December 7-10, 2016. The study has a margin of error of 5.8%.