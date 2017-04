(FOX NEWS) The suspect accused of shooting and killing a Delaware trooper was barricaded inside his home and firing at police Thursday morning — as officers closed in with an armored bulldozer.

The unnamed suspect fired at officers who were outside his home around 4 a.m., police said. It was not known what type of weapon he was using. There were no reported injuries; people living in the area had evacuated.

There may be indications the suspect booby-trapped his home, Fox 29 reported.