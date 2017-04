(Discover) Have you ever named your car, talked to your pets or sang to your plants? Don’t worry, you’re not losing it. In fact, it’s a sign of intelligence.

Anthropomorphising – giving humanlike tendencies to inanimate objects and animals – is “a natural byproduct of the tendency that makes humans uniquely smart on this planet,” Nicholas Epley, behavioural science professor at the University of Chicago, told Quartz.

Hear that? We’re uniquely smart.