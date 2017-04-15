Tax Day protesters demand Trump release his returns

(CNBC) Hundreds of protesters streamed onto the Capitol lawn Saturday carrying signs demanding that President Trump release his tax returns in one of more than 150 Tax Day rallies and marches planned nationwide.

Protesters in the nation’s capital came from as far away as North Carolina and New York. Most carried signs and some wore the signature pink hats from the Jan. 21 Women’s March that drew millions and helped spawn the Tax Day protest. Others carried plastic chickens and a few wore Russian-themed hats.

“My message for the president is short enough to tweet. Today across America we are taking the gloves off,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee and a keynote speaker. “It’s time to knock off the tax rip offs. No more Cayman Island accounts for the insiders. No more tax breaks for shipping jobs overseas. No more special breaks for Wall Street.”