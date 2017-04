(TELEGRAPH) Fake news is appearing in school homework, teachers have warned, as they say that the internet means that children are no longer able to distinguish between fiction and fact.

More than a third (35 per cent) of teachers say that students have cited false information they have found online, according to a poll conducted by The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT).

Union general secretary Chris Keates said the finding was “worrying” and shows the power that internet firms have in shaping opinion, especially among young people.