(BLEACHER REPORT) Former NFL quarterback and current baseball player Tim Tebow may never be called up to the New York Mets, but he made quite a debut at the plate for the Class-A Columbia Fireflies on Thursday evening.

In the bottom of the second inning of the contest versus the

Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park, Tebow launched a pitch from southpaw Domenic Mazza to the opposite field.