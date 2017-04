(Fox News) A Georgia teen was livestreaming a video on Instagram Monday evening when he accidentally shot himself.

Malachi Hemphill, 13, was rushed to Gracy Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was pronounced dead, news station WXIA reported.

His mom Shaniqua Stephens was home when her son fatally shot himself while handling the gun in his bedroom in Forest Park, Georgia. She said he had been trying to put a clip in the gun.