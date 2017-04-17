Teens too busy playing video games to have sex

(NEW YORK POST) — Sure, New York City parents still worry about their teens having sex, drinking and smoking — but the kids are far more interested in smartphones and video games like Pokémon and Grand Theft Auto, a new survey has found.

Nearly half of city teens — 45.6 percent — spend at least three hours a day playing their computer or video games, according to the 2015 biennial Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s up from 41.7 percent in 2013 and 28.1 percent in 2005. The city teen rate of game-playing is 4 points higher than the national average. At the same time, more city teens are just saying no to sex, booze and tobacco.