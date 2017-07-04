Terror attack on Sweden 'price of failed immigration policies'

A truck attack on pedestrians in a crowded shopping district of Stockholm, Sweden, shows all the signs of Islamic terrorism, and the Swedish government bears the blame for importing large numbers of potential terrorists, security experts tell WND.

At least four people were reported dead Friday, with 15 injured, as a man hijacked a beer truck and plowed it into a crowd of people before crashing into a department store on Stockholm’s busiest street. An aerial video of the scene shows hundreds of panicked pedestrians running for their lives.

Robert Spencer, author of the Jihad Watch blog, said the trend has been building for the past year with vehicles being the weapon of choice by Islamic terrorists. The vehicle attacks by Muslims actually started in Israel, where it continues to happen with almost no coverage by international media.

“We have seen a spate of attacks recently in which jihadists used their cars as weapons. There was a vehicular jihad attack yesterday in Israel,” Spencer noted. “The jihad attack recently in London followed the same pattern.”

The Islamic State, also called ISIS, issued a call in September 2014 for jihadists in the West to use their vehicles to “kill them” wherever possible.

Muslim terrorists wasted little time heeding the call.

There was the Nice attack on Bastille Day revelers last summer, followed by the Berlin Christmas market attack, the Ohio State University attack on students gathered outside a science building last fall, and the London bridge attack just two weeks ago. All were carried out by Muslims using cars or trucks as weapons.

After the vehicle attack in London that killed five and injured 28, British PM Theresa May said it had no connection to Islam, calling it a “perversion of a great faith.”

Recent Islamic attacks – whether with vehicles, knives or guns – in Germany, France, Sweden, Britain, Belgium and the United States — all have one thing in common: They were committed by Muslim immigrants or sons of Muslim immigrants.

“If the attacker in Stockholm is a Muslim, as is almost certainly the case, then this is the direct result of Sweden’s immigration policies,” Spencer said. “If he is native-born, that only shows that these policies are long-standing and that Muslims aren’t assimilating. These attacks are fully the responsibility of the Swedish government for pursuing these policies and demonizing those who opposed them. This is the Sweden they wanted. Now they have it.”

The country is not only paying the price of its failed immigration policy in terms of terror but also in its exploding sex crime statistics. Sweden has become the “rape capital” of the Western world.

A new study by the Sweden Democrats compiles data from 32 different research papers related to sex crimes going back to 1990 and extending through 2016. It found that in 13 of the reports, immigrants were over-represented in the reported rapes cases.

In one report from 2014, the study found that more than two-thirds of the suspected rapists in the years 2008 and 2009 were foreign nationals and their typical victim was “a young woman of Swedish nationality.”

Michele Bachmann, the former Republican congresswoman from Minnesota, said recent terror attacks against the West have a singular goal: The establishment of Shariah law in a society.

“The multiculturalists are always the last to understand that the Islamic flavor of their diversity collage spells Shariah,” Bachmann told WND. “For Islamic fundamentalists, diversity is a one-way street called Shariah.”

She noted that, as author/commentator Mark Steyn has articulated, the higher the concentrated population of Shariah adherents in a Western country, the greater the sympathetic Islamic support system for a terrorist.

“This is a fact that has been proven over and over again, including today in Sweden,” Bachmann said. “The tragedy is that the high priests of multiculturalism who proclaim ‘diversity is our greatest strength.’ never seem to get the obvious.

“The devotees of Islamic law will never bear allegiance to a mythical ‘diversity of humanity.’ Islamists are as committed to the overthrow of Swedish democracy as they are to the overthrow of Egyptian democracy or of English or American democracy.”

John Guandolo, a former FBI counter-terrorism specialist turned private consultant to law enforcement, said the responsibility for Friday’s attack in Stockholm, just like the recent attacks in Westminster (UK), Germany, and elsewhere in Europe “lies at the feet of cowardly leaders who fail to identify the threat facing Western civilization.”

In an email to WND, Guandolo said “100 percent of these attacks are being conducted by people who identify themselves as Muslims waging jihad in the cause of Allah in order to establish an Islamic State (caliphate) under sharia (Islamic law).”

Since the Islamic references the jihadis use constitute doctrinal Islam, it can only be deduced by any rational mind that Islam is the problem, he said.

“There is a reason the political party of Dutch Member of Parliament Geert Wilders went from third in that nation to second in their last elections, even as he calls for the closing of mosques and the banning of the Koran,” Guandolo said. “So long as European leaders regurgitate the lie that these attacks have ‘nothing to do with Islam’ and side with the enemies of liberty, European nations will get more death and bloodshed. This will not change in Europe until the European people remove their leaders from power and deal with this threat head on.”