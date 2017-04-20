The 12 leer, stare, grunt and grab claims against O'Reilly

The Fox News payout to dismissed star Bill O’Reilly is estimated to be about $25 million – about a year’s pay under a new contract he signed only weeks ago.

O’Reilly was forced out after two decades amid claims by about a dozen women of sexual harassment. The complaints range from staring, leering and grunting to inappropriate comments, and, in the case of his ex-wife, choking.

He issued a statement denying he did anything wrong.

“Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television,” he said. “It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.”

Among the known complaints:

In 2002, O’Reilly “stormed into the Fox newsroom and screamed at a young producer,” Rachel Witlieb Bernstein, who, not long after, “left the network with a payout.”

In 2004, O’Reilly, was sued for sexual harassment by 33-year-old Andrea Mackris, who formerly worked on “The O’Reilly Factor.” The New York Times said Mackris recorded some explicit conversations with O’Reilly, and cost O’Reilly and/or Fox about $9 million.

The accusations weren’t limited to the workplace. The Daily Beast reported court documents show he “may have engaged in domestic violence” during a custody battle with former wife Maureen McPhilmy that started in 2010. Their daughter years later as the fight continued “told a court-appointed forensic examiner that she witnessed O’Reilly ‘choking her mom,'” reports said.

Then comes 2011, when, the Times said, Rebecca Gomez Diamond, brought out conversations with O’Reilly she had recorded – at a time when her contract was not being renewed. Diamond left the network with an unknown payout and bound by a confidentiality agreement, according to the Times.

In 2015, it was attorneys for former Fox anchor Lauria Dhue who claimed harassment, and the case was settled for more than $1 million.

At just about the same time, the Times said, “Fox reached a $1.6 million settlement with Juliet Huddy, a regular guest on The O’Reilly Factor. Huddy’s lawyers alleged that O’Reilly pursued a sexual relationship with her in 2011.

Fox host Andrea Tantaros also submitted a claim in 2016 claiming O’Reilly made sexually suggestive comments to her. Her lawsuit stated: “Fox News masquerades as defender of traditional family values, but behind the scenes, it operates like a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult, steeped in intimidation, indecency, and misogyny.”

This year, Los Angeles radio personality Wendy Walsh went public with her claim O’Reilly invited her to go to his hotel suite in 2013. Walsh said she was able to discuss her claim because she was not bound by a confidentiality agreement, as many women reportedly are, the AP reported.

In addition, just recently Perquita Burgess alleged O’Reilly leered and grunted at her, and then called her “hot chocolate.” She reportedly called the 21st Century Fox hotline this week to formally report her claims, also also appeared on a television talk show with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

And former Fox News staffers Margaret Hoover, Alisyn Camerota and Kirsten Powers this week joined in those making accusations against O’Reilly as his work at Fox was collapsing. Reported the Daily Beast: “Former frequent O’Reilly Factor guest and Fox contributor Margaret Hoover described working to never be alone with O’Reilly, given his penchant for inappropriate behavior. Her CNN colleague Alisyn Camerota – a former host of Fox & Friends Weekend – explained how sexual harassment at Fox ‘wasn’t the half of it.’ And Kirsten Powers, another ex-Fox Newser now at CNN, recalled complaining about O’Reilly’s lecherous behavior and being told to simply accept Bill as a relic of the old-school workplace.”

The New York Times just weeks ago reported that O’Reilly or Fox had paid out some $13 million to five women over the years.

O’Reilly’s show had averaged 4 million viewers each night – the highest ratings ever for the show.

But the move by dozens of advertisers to pull off the air at that time made some sort of change inevitable.

