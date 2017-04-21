The 2017 dream tour of Israel

Have you been musing for years about going to Israel?

It’s time to stop procrastinating by reciting that old line about “next year in Jerusalem.”

Haven’t you been saying that for too many years?

In 2017, it’s time to say: “This year in Jerusalem.”

Let me tell you why:

June 7, 2017, will be the 50th anniversary of Israel’s retaking of its capital city of Jerusalem.

Nov. 29, 2017, is the 70th anniversary of the U.N.’s approval of the plan that returned Israel to statehood after a dispersion that lasted nearly 1,900 years.

Nov. 2, 2017, will be the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Balfour Declaration of the United Kingdom’s pledge to seek the reformation of the Jewish state in the region of Palestine.

In other words, 2017 is a very special year for Israel, wouldn’t you say? Wouldn’t it be a great year to visit? Of course, it would be. You should be a part of this history.

That’s why I’d like to invite you to come with me and my wife, Elizabeth, this November to celebrate with the people of Israel, to see this land where Jesus, the prophets and King David walked and for the chance to meet, see and hear, in person, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and David Friedman, the new U.S. ambassador to Israel.

If you come with us, you’ll be in Israel on the very day the country is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration. So naturally, we’d like you to make your decision to join us by May 2, Israel’s Independence Day, or, at the very latest, June 7, the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Israel’s eternal capital.

While our WND Israel Tours are annual adventures, I feel more excitement about this one than all the previous visits.

The coinciding anniversaries are just part of the excitement. This year also marks a major breakthrough in U.S.-Israeli relations with the new leadership in the White House. And those who come with us to Israel are sure to hear about that from two men who understand it better than any others – Netanyahu and Friedman.

Would this be the most fabulous year ever to go to Israel and experience all the sights and sounds and flavors of the Jewish state and its people? Join Joseph and Elizabeth Farah on the spiritual tour of a lifetime.

Read Joseph Farah’s latest book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” for more on the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith to better understand the Coming Kingdom. Bring it on the trip and get it signed!

Visiting Israel is a life-changing experience any time you visit. It will transform the way you understand the Bible and experience God. But this year is very, very special – especially when the theme of the tour is exploring the undeniable Hebrew foundation of the Christian faith.

What a year to see all the sites, walk the streets of Jerusalem, visit ancient synagogues where Jesus almost certainly taught, float in the Dead Sea, get baptized in the Jordan River and more.

This trip in November is designed as an eye-opening, life-transforming tour that will allow you to see your Bible studies in HD. Picture yourself journeying through the ancient streets of Jerusalem and praying at the Western Wall. See the bustling metropolis of Tel Aviv. Worship at the empty tomb.

So, I hope and pray to see you there. It will be an opportunity to make lifelong friends, to worship in the land God loves so much and the place from which Jesus will rule and reign for a thousand years in His Coming Kingdom.

I’m asking myself right now as I write this: Why do I even have to promote this tour? Could there possibly be anything more exciting to do in 2017 than to visit the land of Israel with those you love? If there is one thing every believer should do in his or her lifetime at least once, it is to visit Israel with people who love it and know it.

So how about talking about this over the dinner table tonight while you look over the itinerary on the WND Israel tour website?

Then, tomorrow morning, call our good friends at Coral Tours at 1-866-267-2511 with any questions you might have or register now with early-bird booking rates and make your plans.

So repeat after me: Not NEXT year in Jerusalem. THIS year in Jerusalem!

Would this be the most fabulous year ever to go to Israel and experience all the sights and sounds and flavors of the Jewish state and its people? Join Joseph and Elizabeth Farah on the spiritual tour of a lifetime.

Read Joseph Farah’s latest book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” for more on the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith to better understand the Coming Kingdom. Bring it on the trip and get it signed!

Watch Joseph Farah’s invitation to join him in Israel this year:

Media wishing to interview Joseph Farah, please contact media@wnd.com.

