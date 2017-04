(KFOR) Shedding light on a 30-year-old story, friends Shawn Mathews, William Avila, and Paul Mesmer still can’t believe what they found and then purchased within the past couple of weeks.

“How often do you come out and look at them?” asks a visitor to their storage unit.

“Don’t tell my wife,” laughs Shawn, “But probably every other day.”

Buried beneath dust and old leaves, a couple of Buick Regal Grand Nationals, test driven only, never purchased, the sticker still in the window.

And here’s the kicker.

The vehicle identification numbers, or VIN’s, are in sequence.