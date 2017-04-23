The Muslim Turks who are battling over Islam

Turkey has been much in the news of late, from its links to and connections inside Syria, where a civil war has killed thousands, including by sarin gas just days ago, to its recent failed coup, to its new crackdown on those who may be critics of President Erdogan.

Now Joel Richardson, an expert of Islam and its impacts, is explaining what it means to to be Islamic in Turkey, the bridge nation between Europe and the Middle East.

He looks at “Turkish Islam” and contrasts it with “Saudi Islam.”

Get Joel Richardson’s sometimes surprising and always revealing works about the Middle East, including “Mystery Babylon,” “Mideast Beast,” “When a Jew Rules the World,” “The Islamic Anti-Christ” and more.

The nation was established only in the 20th century to be a secular government in order to compete with Western nations.

The interview:

But it now is literally showing stress fractures and the cultural Islamists are demanding an Islamic government.

Richardson uses “The Underground” program to explain how the current developments in Turkey relate to biblical prophecy, and how it follows what already has happened in Turkey’s history.

He explained that for 500 years, the Ottomans ruled Turkey, and with it the Middle East.

But a progressively worsening future prompted the cancellation of the Islam-connected governance, and a secular government was installed, he explained.

The founder’s goal, he pointed out, was a secular government with provisions for a coup should the government ever become “too Islamic.”

Get Joel Richardson’s sometimes surprising and always revealing works about the Middle East, including “Mystery Babylon,” “Mideast Beast,” “When a Jew Rules the World,” “The Islamic Anti-Christ” and more.