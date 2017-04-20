The Resurrection bunk? Don't bet your life on it

Another Easter has come and gone. There are sales on everything from bunnies to bonnets. For some it’s an opportunity for bargains; others will breathe a sigh of relief.

Easter is the most important, joyous event on the Christian calendar, but for others it’s a reminder of their mortality, and they simply can’t wait for the last signs of this annual celebration to be gone.

Death is something we must face. The question is, “If you died tonight, where would you be tomorrow?”

If you are a Christian, you can face death with confidence. If you are not, you face it with uncertainty. Will it be like turning out the lights, you simply cease to exist, your soul dies along with the body? There are millions of people who are betting their lives that this is all there is – but what if it isn’t?

Is there any proof that death is final? No, but there are numerous accounts of those who have been clinically dead and come back to life with a brief glimpse of the hereafter.

No serious historian would deny the fact that Jesus Christ lived, did many miracles, was crucified and died. However, many question the resurrection, though at their own peril.

No other religious figure has ever predicted his resurrection and accomplished it. His disciples, themselves, were most surprised when he appeared to them after his death. Though they fled at the time of his crucifixion, after they witnessed the living Lord, they went out and risked persecution and their lives to bring the good news to the world.

If they had stolen Jesus’ body in order to create a lie, as some have suggested, what was the point? There was no apparent benefit. Many who doubted became disciples after they encountered the risen Christ. Many of those disciples willingly suffered a similar death. Why? Because they had the confidence of eternal life – the life he had promised.

Here are some of the words of Jesus:

“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3: 14-16)

“But concerning the resurrection of the dead, have you not read what was spoken to you by God, saying, ‘I am the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob’? God is not the God of the dead, but of the living.” (Matthew 22:31-32)

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.” (John 11:25-26)

“In my Father’s house are many dwelling places; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” (John 14:2)

“Most assuredly, I say to you, he who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me has everlasting life, and shall not come into judgment, but has passed from death into life.” (John 5:24)

Yes, Jesus, not only spoke of eternal life but of a final judgment that awaits everyone.

Where will you go when you die, and what will happen when the final judgment is made? These are life-and-death questions that deserve your consideration now.

Many believe that the body dies, and the spirit goes to a happy place where one will have all the wisdom we lack on Earth. That is why they pay mediums to consult the dead. However, this is folly. The Bible testifies to the spirit world and warns us against it. Satan and his angels can disguise themselves as angels of light, even pretending to be those loved ones we have lost in order to lure us into eternal damnation.

Before this week is out and those Easter decorations disappear, I pray that these images will serve as a reminder that life is short, death is certain, and eternity is forever.

You deserve answers, and you should seek them without delay. Your life depends on it.

“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.” (Matthew 7:7)

Then you will be able to say with confidence as the Apostle Paul said, “So when the corruptible has put on incorruption, and this mortal has put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, ‘Death has been swallowed up in victory. O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?'” (1 Corinthians 15: 54-55)

