Re: “My little miracle revisited”

Mr. Farah,

There are no “little” miracles in God’s kingdom. You were healed, and it is very big to you. You were healed because God loves you, no matter what you have said or done. God loves you. Remember that every second of every day. If people could do that all the time, there would be no fear in the world.

I have had my own healings because I finally realized how much God loves us. Tell everybody you can about that love.

Horace E. Riley