(WASHINGTON TIMES) Dixie Chicks frontwoman and outspoken liberal Natalie Maines went on a Twitter tear against President Trump on Tuesday, saying she “hates” the Republican for bringing out the “worst” in her.

“Do you ever feel like you can’t escape the person that brings out the worst in you?” the 42-year-old lead singer tweeted, tagging the president directly. “[Mr. Trump] you’re mine and I hate you for it.”