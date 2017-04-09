This day in WND history: ACLU wants to jail school officials for prayer

ACLU: Jail school officials for prayer

April 9, 2005: The ACLU sought to have officials at a New Orleans school district fined or jailed for not stopping prayer at a high-school baseball game.

Public prayer at school-related functions is “un-American and immoral,” contended ACLU of Louisiana’s executive director, Joe Cook.

Cook said it’s “time to put out the welcome mat to believers and non-believers alike at all public school functions across the state and the nation. Children and parents whose beliefs are different from the majority must not be made to feel like outsiders in their own schools.”

