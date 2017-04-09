This day in WND history: Air Force One defenses, diagrams posted online

Air Force One defenses, diagrams posted online

April 10, 2006: A government document posted to the website of an unnamed Air Force base containing “specific” information about the anti-missile defense system of Air Force One, the president’s official airplane, raised an alarm with Air Force officials.

“It is not a good thing,” said Lt. Col Bruce Alexander, director of public affairs for the Air Mobility Command’s 89th Airlift Wing at Andrews Air Force Base, which operates the fleet of presidential airplanes. “We are concerned with how it got there and how we can get it out. This affects operational security.”

The website document contained detailed maps of the two plane’s interiors, including the location where Secret Service agents are stationed. The location of Air Force One’s medical facility “where a terrorist armed with a high-caliber sniper rifle could detonate the tanks that supply oxygen” was also shown.

