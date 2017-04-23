This day in WND history: Airport forces girl to remove fake leg

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF WND

KathleenOKelly1Airport forces girl to remove fake leg

April 23, 2003: A year-and-a-half after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, a teen-age athlete and her family were outraged after airport security officials forced the girl to remove her prosthetic limb in public.

Kathleen O’Kelly-Kennedy, Australia’s tallest female basketball player, said she was humiliated when forced to prove her right leg was a prosthesis in front of dozens of other horrified airline passengers.

“It is quite clear when I lift my pants that I wear a leg prosthesis,” O’Kelly-Kennedy said.

“I had also given it a few whacks so there was no doubt that it sounded like a false leg. It was too much that security staff then chose to frisk me, from ankle to hip, in front of dozens of other passengers. I had already taken my shoes off, which made standing difficult, and I was not even offered a seat.”

