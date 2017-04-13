This day in WND history: Army suffers from crisis in psych testing

Army suffers crisis in psych testing

April 13, 2014: WND exclusively reported that the Army terminated its psychological testing contract at Fort Hood, Texas, only seven months before Spc. Ivan Lopez’s eight-minute shooting rampage that left Lopez and three other soldiers dead and 16 more wounded on April 2.

Instead, Fort Hood – one of the largest military installations in the world and the primary hub for deploying U.S. soldiers overseas – used free tests it found on the Internet to evaluate soldiers’ psychological health and only employed a single neuropsychologist to treat up to 500 soldiers a month.

‘Kill Bush’ T-shirt for sale

April 13, 2005: An online store that boasted of giving online-selling opportunities to “individuals, organizations and businesses to create, buy and sell customized merchandise online” decided it wasn’t going to give any more opportunity to the marketer of a T-shirt with the words “Kill Bush” and a phony bloodstain.

The shirt’s black and red lettering on yellow said:

For God’s Sake …

KILL BUSH

Save the United States

and the Rest of the World

Eventually, the company put a message up on the former page, saying: “Hate related materials are in violation of our terms of service and are prohibited from being sold through CafePress.com.”

No word on whether the Secret Service called.

