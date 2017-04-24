This day in WND history: Bird-brain pitcher

Bird-brain pitcher

April 24, 2003: A minor-league pitcher in the Chicago Cubs organization was booted from his Florida nest and faced criminal charges after knocking a bird from its perch with a baseball.

“Jae-kuk Ryu is no longer a Daytona Cub,” said Buck Rogers, the team’s general manager.

The 19-year-old South Korean, who throws a 96-mph fastball, was demoted to the Lansing Lugnuts in Michigan.

Before a spring-training game against the Port St. Lucie Mets, Ryu took several tries to aim for and successfully knock an osprey from its nest.

After WND gave the story national exposure, the Daytona Cubs were flooded with hundreds of angry e-mails, including this one:

“Jae-kuk Ryu is cruel, a monster, has no regard for life and has no place in baseball, minor or major leagues. This is an outrage and if you don’t do something to remove this player, you are just as liable as this vicious a– of a human. Send him back to wherever he came from, after he finishes his jail term, pays fines and all cost associated with treating this semi-endangered species of regal bird. Furthermore, we will boycott all games until he is removed – permanently.”

