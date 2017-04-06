This day in WND history: China clips U.S. plane in 'electronic ambush'

China clips U.S. plane in ‘electronic ambush’

April 6, 2001 – Sixteen years ago, it wasn’t British military personnel captured by Iranians dominating the front page – it was the “well-laid electronic ambush” of a U.S. Navy surveillance plane clipped by a Chinese fighter and forced to land at a Chinese electronic-surveillance airbase.

An intelligence report cited Chinese sources who indicated the capture of the prized aircraft and its crew was payback.

“The operation – in addition to netting Beijing a sensational intelligence technology scoop – satisfied a thirst for vengeance” over a series of U.S. “affronts,” the report said. “China … chose its moment for exacting retribution for what it regarded as a series of American affronts, some dating from Bill Clinton’s day.”

