This day in WND history: Concealed guns prevent mass shootings

Concealed guns prevent mass shootings

April 29, 1999: Before Virginia Tech – before Columbine – the research data revealed what’s only become clearer with each tragic mass shooting – allowing citizens to carry concealed handguns reduces options for killers and saves the innocent.

WND reported on a study by John R. Lott, Jr. and William M. Landes of the Chicago University School of Law that concluded “shall-issue laws” for concealed carry weapons had a “significant impact on multiple shootings.” Indeed, the authors wrote, “It is the only law-related variable that appears to have a significant impact.”

“We also find that shall-issue laws deter both the number of multiple shootings and the amount of harm per shooting,” said the study. In addition, the authors discovered that shooting deaths were steadily increasing before a number of states began passing “shall-issue” or “concealed-carry” laws several years before.

