This day in WND history: Fox slapped for war-news coverage

Ashleigh Banfield slams war news coverage

April 25, 2003: Then NBC reporter Ashleigh Banfield slammed her colleagues in television news over coverage of the war in Iraq, saying the realities of the conflict never reached American viewers.

Banfield, in a speech at Kansas State University, lashed out at “cable news operators who wrap themselves in the American flag and go after a certain target demographic.”

The dig was a veiled swipe at Fox News Channel, whose war coverage included a patriotic tinge. Canadian-born Banfield hosted “MSNBC Investigates” on the No. 3 cable news network, MSNBC. While MSNBC’s ratings improved during the war, the network still came up short in the ratings game behind No. 1 Fox and CNN, where Banfield now works.

