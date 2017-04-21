This day in WND history: Gender-bender bill lets employees choose

Gender-bender bill lets employees choose

April 21, 2003: California Democrats, led by a San Francisco lawmaker, passed a bill on this day mandating fines of up to $150,000 against business owners – including Bible bookstores and nonprofit organizations such as the Boy Scouts – for refusing to hire cross-dressing and transsexual job applicants.

The bill’s subjective definition of “gender” was “identity, appearance, or behavior, whether or not that identity, appearance, or behavior is different from that traditionally associated with the victim’s sex at birth.”

“If I have a Christian bookstore, how could I possibly follow this law?” one Republican assemblyman asked. “How could I possibly have an employee that’s here today in a dress, tomorrow may come in a suit, and then stay in a dress? How can I possibly employ this employee and still have the Christian bookstore and live by my faith?”

“You are messing with people’s perception of their souls and their afterlife,” said another.

