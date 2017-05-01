This day in WND history: Gore v. doll

Gore v. doll (Al Gore v. Barbie doll)

May 1, 2000: The “Barbie for President” campaign was announced and included the launch of an official campaign website that outlines her position on various topics — including education, the environment and gender equality.

An examination of policy positions found Barbie closely resembling then-candidate Al Gore.

On the environment, Gore said, “Because of its importance to our air, our water, and the fabric of life itself, I believe that we have an obligation to protect the environment for future generations.”

Barbie noted “it’s time we take a stand to care for Mother Earth. Clean air, clean water, and a clean environment are vital to our health. Barbie knows our playgrounds, our parks and our neighborhoods will be more kid-safe and kid-friendly if we keep them clean.”

