This day in WND history: Hasta la vista, billboard!

Hasta la vista, billboard!

April 28, 2005: Arnold Schwarzenegger was not amused.

A controversial billboard promoting Spanish-language television station KRCA in L.A. that placed the city of angels in Mexico was “divisive” and “unnecessary” and should come down, the governor said.

On the controversial billboard, the “CA” state abbreviation after “Los Angeles” was crossed out and the word “Mexico” added in its place. In the center of the billboard, placed within the L.A. skyline, was an image of the Angel of Independence, a well-known monument in Mexico City, further suggesting the merging of Los Angeles and Mexico. It also said, “Tu Ciudad. Tu Equipo,” or “Your City. Your Team.”

“If they want to be responsible, they will take it down,” the governor added. “Those mistakes are made. Maybe some marketing person said, ‘Do that and it will create a lot of media attention and we’ll get great free publicity.’ And maybe they didn’t think it all the way through. I think it is time to take it down now and say it’s a mistake and move on.”

