This day in WND history: Illegals vs. Dobbs' job

Illegals vs. Dobbs’ job

April 17, 2006: Illegal-alien activists who pulled off major rallies in several cities shifted part of their focus by targeting a newsman they saw hurting their cause.

An “Ax AOL” campaign was organized to coincide with a national action by various groups defending illegal immigration, but the real target of their wrath was Lou Dobbs of CNN.

But why Lou Dobbs?

According to the organizers: “Lou Dobbs has become the champion zealot of bashing ‘illegal immigration’ each night at CNN promoting HR 4437 as the only way of dealing with ‘Broken Borders’ to protect the USA. The only way to stop Lou Dobbs, the raving populist xenophobe, is to invoke ‘The Achilles heel: AOL.'”

