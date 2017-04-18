This day in WND history: In the beginning

In the beginning …

April 18, 1997: WorldNetDaily.com was first registered as a domain name. Less than a month later, May 4, 1997, it launched as a website.

Several other names were considered, including DailyPlanet.com. “But I didn’t want anyone to think I had a Superman complex,” said co-founder Joseph Farah. “Besides, it was already taken.” The predecessor to WorldNetDaily – Farah’s first website – was actually called etruth.com. “But I wanted a name that would instantly get across that this new creation was ‘a daily newspaper online’ – a daily newspaper without the paper,” Farah added.

