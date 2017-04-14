This day in WND history: ISIS running training camp on Texas border

ISIS running training camp on Texas border

April 14, 2015: ISIS is running a camp just a few miles from the Texas border.

That was the warning from Judicial Watch, the Washington watchdog that monitors the government. It followed reports that Islamic terrorists had been captured in Texas after coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.

The organization said its sources within the Department of Homeland Security said several ISIS terror group members were arrested by federal authorities and the Texas Department of Public Safety in McAllen and Pharr.

The warnings conflicted with claims by the Department of Homeland Security there is not an imminent danger of ISIS breaching the nation’s southern border.

In its report, Judicial Watch said its sources for the information about the ISIS camp included a Mexican Army field grade officer and a Mexican federal police inspector.

“The exact location where the terrorist group has established its base is around eight miles from the U.S. border in an area known as ‘Anapra’ situated just west of Ciudad Juárez in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. Another ISIS cell to the west of Ciudad Juárez, in Puerto Palomas, targets the New Mexico towns of Columbus and Deming for easy access to the United States, the same knowledgeable sources confirm,” Judicial Watch said.

“During the course of a joint operation last week, Mexican Army and federal law enforcement officials discovered documents in Arabic and Urdu, as well as ‘plans’ of Fort Bliss – the sprawling military installation that houses the U.S. Army’s 1st Armored Division. Muslim prayer rugs were recovered with the documents during the operation,” Judicial Watch said.

