This day in WND history: Islamists enraged by coverage of pope's death

Islamists enraged by coverage of pope’s death

April 4, 2005: While millions – probably billions – around the world mourned the passing of Pope John Paul II, Islamist grief grinches were filling Muslim websites with complaints of all the media coverage on Arab news networks.

One writer said viewers of Al-Jazeera were “annoyed” with continuous reports eulogizing the pontiff, whom the user described as an “old tyrant.”

“What is mortifying is that this hooligan channel pretends [to defend] Islam,” added the user, who wrote under the name Muhib al-Salihine on the Islamic News Network, a website often used by Islamist terrorists operating in Iraq.

“What is more humiliating – I think that it was Al-Arabiya channel – is that the imam of a mosque … praised the memory [of the pope],” said Seri Eddine le Libyen on the same site, according to Agence France-Presse.

“I have started to hate Al-Jazeera for the multiplicity of information on the grieving” for the pope, said another.

