This day in WND history: Librarian attacked for promoting 'Marketing of Evil'

Librarian attacked for promoting ‘Marketing of Evil’

April 15, 2006: Librarians recommend books, right? It’s their job.

Well, one Ohio State University librarian who recommended “The Marketing of Evil” by WND’s David Kupelian for the school’s required freshman-reading list found himself under “investigation” after three professors filed a complaint of discrimination and harassment, saying Kupelian’s book made them feel “unsafe.”

Scott Savage, his accusers charged, was “anti-gay” and his suggestions “homophobic tripe.”

Professor J.F. Buckley let Savage know what he thought of his book pick an e-mail: “Rather than waste your time with the paucity of intellectual rigor that Kupelian brings to the table, I encourage you to visit his website, and see for yourself his unmitigated homophobia and xenophobia. In short, he is a pontificating, phobic, cultural atavism bemoaning the loss of an (Anglo) America that only existed on such shows as ‘The Lone Ranger.'”

