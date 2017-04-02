This day in WND history: Loaded photograph

Loaded photograph

April 2, 2005: A high school barred a student from posting a photograph of her Marine brother because it prominently showed rifles, breaking the school’s zero-tolerance policy on weapons.

Principal Cynthia Richardson at McKay High School in Salem, Ore., worried about the impact of the gun photo.

“What message am I sending to my students if I post that picture?” she asked.

Richardson was flooded with e-mails over the issue, many of them attacking her, and was mentioned on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show.

She insisted her decision had nothing to do with being politically correct or anti-military.

“I am a very, very strong advocate of the military,” she said. “I have a husband who served six years in the Navy.”

