This day in WND history: Nobody can explain Vince Foster inconsistencies

Nobody can explain Vince Foster inconsistencies

April 7, 1998: Americans skeptical of the official pronouncement of former Deputy White House Counsel Vincent Foster’s 1993 death as suicide were given further reason to question how the close associate of then-First Lady Hillary Clinton died when WND reported on an FBI memo containing significant inconsistencies

Further, all the official investigators who might have been the source of the faulty observations pleaded ignorance and refused to accept responsibility.

WND contacted the FBI’s Washington Field Office and a media representative said no information could be provided as to the author of the memo, particularly since she did not possess a copy of it. When asked if she would like a copy faxed to her, she responded, “No, I don’t want to get involved in this.”

A quick check on WND’s site search page reveals years of coverage on this still-strange death.

