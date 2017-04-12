This day in WND history: Obama's 'czar wars'

Obama’s ‘czar wars’

April 12, 2009: WND was the news agency that broke the first major story on Obama’s “green-jobs” czar Van Jones, and it was the dogged reporting of WND’s then-Jerusalem bureau chief, Aaron Klein, that helped bring down the first high-ranking member of the Obama administration.

In April, Klein exposed Jones as a self-described radical communist and “rowdy black nationalist” who said his environmental activism was actually a means to fight for racial and class “justice.” That was followed by many other revelations from WND about Jones.

In April, WND also exposed Cass Sunstein, Barack Obama’s nominee for “regulatory czar,” as an advocate of a “Fairness Doctrine” for the Internet that would require opposing opinions be linked and also has suggested angry e-mails should be prevented from being sent by technology that would require a 24-hour cooling off period.

View the full story

Forget the Alamo!

April 12, 2004: The rallying cry of “Remember the Alamo” was suddenly “Forget ‘The Alamo'” – at least when it came to the Disney film which took in a meager $9.2 million in its opening weekend.

“I’m shocked, quite honestly, at the number,” said Chuck Viane, Disney’s head of distribution. “If I could only figure out what went wrong, you’d never let it happen again. The movie deserved better than it did.”

The $100 million epic, which recounts the last stand of American heroes including Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie, finished in third place behind a resurrected “Passion of the Christ” and “Hellboy.”

The poor box-office showing came on the heels of a WND report focusing on allegations the film was filled with revisionist history and political correctness.

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!