This day in WND history: Quack in the USSR

Quack in the USSR

April 16, 2003: Actor and anti-war activist Tim Robbins said the United States is now viewed by much of the world as the Soviet Union once was, “as a rogue state.”

“In the 19 months since 9-11, we have seen our democracy compromised by fear and hatred,” Robbins said in a speech to the National Press Club.

“Basic inalienable rights, due process, the sanctity of the home have been quickly compromised in a climate of fear. A unified American public has grown bitterly divided, and a world population that had profound sympathy and support for us has grown contemptuous and distrustful, viewing us as we once viewed the Soviet Union, as a rogue state.”

“A message is being sent through the White House and its allies in talk radio … and Cooperstown. If you oppose this administration, there can and will be ramifications.”

View the full story

To see WND highlights from every calendar date, click here.

Never miss another big story. Sign up for WND’s free email news alerts right now!