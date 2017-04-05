This day in WND history: Saddam's gruesome war crimes revealed

Saddam’s gruesome war crimes revealed

April 5, 2003: When it comes to war crimes, Saddam Hussein’s reputation preceded him.

In the 1991 Gulf war, the Iraqi dictator racked up 16 violations of the law of war under the Hague and Geneva conventions, according to an unclassified report written by Pentagon lawyers in 1992.

Some of them involved “gruesome” tortures by amputation, electric shock, electric drills, acid baths, rape, forced self-cannibalism, dismemberment and ax beatings, according to the “Report on Iraqi War Crimes: Desert Shield/Desert Storm,” a copy of which was obtained by WND.

