This day in WND history: Smoking gun in the email?

Smoking gun in the email?

April 11, 2000: A stash of unrecorded West Wing e-mail totaled close to 1 million, not the 100,000 first reported, and included messages from the Democratic National Committee during the 1996 Clinton-Gore campaign, WND learned.

Some estimates put the number of e-mails from intern Monica Lewinsky to White House officials at about 4,000. But a computer contractor familiar with the White House e-mail system claims it’s closer to tens of thousands – the biggest chunk addressed to Ashley Raines, a former White House aide who’s reportedly Clinton’s goddaughter.

“When I heard the number, I couldn’t believe they talked that much,” the contractor said. “They must have been busy typing all day long. I don’t know if they did any work.”

