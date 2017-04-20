This day in WND history: Uncle Osama wants you

Uncle Osama wants you

April 20, 2000: Sixteen months before Osama bin Laden sent 19 of his followers to destroy the World Trade Center and attack the Pentegon, WND reported on the terror master’s efforts to recruit volunteers from among Muslim youths in Pakistan to engage in war against the United States.

The call to arms against Washington came in the form of small, glossy, poster-sized messages depicting burning U.S., Indian and Israeli flags, as well as a “locked and loaded” image of an AK-47 rifle.

The messages circulated in Pakistan’s staunchly conservative Northwest Frontier Province said, “The youth should contact us as soon as possible. Territorial boundaries have no importance in our eyes. All land belongs to God.”

The solicitation, attributed to bin Laden, concluded, “No one can stop me.”

