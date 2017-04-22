This day in WND history: Wall Street analyst uncovers Clinton Foundation fraud

Wall Street analyst uncovers Clinton Foundation fraud

April 22, 2015: The Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton Foundation – already under scrutiny for foreign donations – was being accused of fraudulent and possibly criminal mismanagement, as reported by WND. Wall Street financial analyst and investor Charles Ortel shared with WND the results of a six-month, in-depth investigation into what he characterized as an elaborate scheme devised by the Clintons to enrich themselves. Through their foundation, Ortel said, the Clintons defrauded an unsuspecting international public of hundreds of millions of dollars for personal gain.

Ortel said he found evidence the executive leadership of the Clinton Foundation mismanaged, perhaps intentionally, the financial and regulatory reporting required by both state government and federal authorities for charities under tax-exempt status as 501(c)3 foundations.

