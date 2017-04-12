Tillerson in Moscow as Syria tension rises

(GUARDIAN) A huge red carpet was rolled out on the tarmac of the Moscow airport where Rex Tillerson’s plane touched down, but it was unlikely Russia would similarly welcome his calls for it to stop backing Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

While the US secretary of state’s decision to skip a Nato summit and visit Moscow initially seemed to highlight the White House’s desire for better relations with Russia, expectations shifted after Donald Trump launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase last week, a move condemned by the Kremlin.

The days when Russian politicians talked about better relations and state television trumpeted Trump as a “real man” were clearly over.