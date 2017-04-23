Time magazine's 'Uranium underworld' article and missing Clintons

It is predictable, if not horrifying, that leftist-elitist Time magazine would print an article on the dangers of uranium falling into the wrong hands – and nowhere mention Bill and Hillary Clinton’s role in enabling the Russians to lay claim to 20 percent of American uranium from our mines in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Texas.

Did the editors at Time forget that it was Hillary’s State Department who granted approval of the uranium sale to a Canadian firm, which then sold it in 2009 to the Russians in Kazakhstan – the world’s second largest holder of uranium?

Was it sheer coincidence that, at about the same time, the Clinton Foundation received $145 million in donations from the Canadian middleman, and that Bill Clinton received a nice speaking fee of $500,000 from Putin and the Russians for enabling the deal?

Finally, the Clinton-enabled transfer of uranium from the U.S. to Kazakhstan (controlled by Putin since 2010) is actually underscored by the article that Putin released to Pravda on Jan. 22, 2013. In an open mockery of Hillary (and the Obama administration) – it was the month Hillary was leaving the State Department – Putin taunted her before the entire world by announcing that Russia now controlled 46 percent of the world’s uranium and the U.S. only 3 percent.

The headline, however, was doctored by the U.S. In the American press it appeared as “Russian Nuclear ENERGY Conquers the World.” In the original Russian, however, Putin’s open mock of Hillary was clear: “Russia Controls Energy WEAPONS.”

Could it be that Time’s interests are not to educate, enlighten and warn Americans about terrorist dirty-bomb threats to our country and to our soldiers abroad – but rather to conceal these threats from Americans? Does PC stand for “political censorship” of truth?

Enough said.

D. H. Miles, Ph.D.