(Fox News) Controversial conservative commentator Tomi Lahren is suing her former supervisor, Glenn Beck, and his firm, The Blaze, for wrongful termination over her pro-choice comments on ABC’s “The View.”

According to Lahren’s lawsuit, filed Friday in Dallas County, her show was canceled after she made comments on the ABC talk show indicating her pro-choice beliefs:

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” Lahren said on “The View.”